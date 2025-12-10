Montefiore Einstein Hospital holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new pediatric mental health center

The Montefiore Einstein Hospital celebrated the completion of its new 21-bed inpatient pediatric mental health center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Nov. 24.

Known as the Montefiore Einstein Center for Children’s Mental Health of the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore Einstein (CHAM), this center reflects a commitment from New York City and State leaders to expand mental health services for kids and teenagers.

CHAM will provide kids in the Bronx between the ages of 5 and 17 with the best-in-class intensive treatment for their serious behavioral health conditions, including severe depression, anxiety, trauma, suicidal thoughts, psychosis, other acute psychiatric needs and high-functioning autism spectrum disorders.

Comprised mainly of private rooms, this center was planned with a focus on the young patients and their families, with direct input from these people taken into account during the development process.

The development of CHAM was funded by the New York State Office of Mental Health (OHM) as part of a pledge from Governor Hochul to increase the number of inpatient psychiatric beds in New York State. Additional funding came from New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Assemblymember Benedetto, as well as a private donor.

“New York State is strongly committed to helping children and young people recover from mental illness so they can live and thrive in their community,” New York State OHM Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said. “Thanks to Montefiore Einstein, this project is adding much-needed inpatient capacity to the Bronx, which will complement the many outpatient services and supports we are expanding throughout this area. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, we are expanding beds and strengthening our network of care to provide high-quality services for our children and families in the Bronx.”

Montefiore’s pediatric mental health center will bring much-needed mental health professionals to the Bronx, which was federally classified as an area in the country significantly lacking in this resource. There were previously only approximately 25 acute care child and adolescent inpatient psychiatry beds in the Bronx.

The additional 21 beds provided by the new mental health center will nearly double that amount, bringing the total up to 46. As a result, access to care will be expanded and the need for families to travel a great distance for treatment will be reduced. This will also help strengthen these families’ links to the community and ease the pressure previously faced by emergency rooms.

Nearly 160 million people in the United States live in areas that received this classification. Additionally, the center’s opening comes at a time when ER visits for mental health have increased by more than 40% in recent years.

Of the 282,000 youths in the Bronx between 5 and 17 years of age, just under 60,000 have been diagnosed with a behavioral health disorder. This amounts to almost 21% of that population.

Among those on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony were New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, Montefiore Einstein President and CEO Dr. Philip Ozuah, New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Marie Sullivan, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, State Senator Nathalia Fernandez, Assemblymember Michael Benedetto, New York City Council Member-elect Shirley Aldebol and more.

“At Montefiore Einstein, we are deeply committed to ensuring that every child, no matter their zip code, has access to world-class healthcare,” Dr. Ozuah said.

“This new center will transform access to critical mental health services in the Bronx and represents our promise to bring the highest level of expertise and compassion to the communities that need it most. We are profoundly grateful to Governor Hochul and all our partners for this investment, which meets today’s urgent care needs and builds toward a healthier, more equitable tomorrow.”

“The Bronx has long faced a shortage of mental health resources, especially for our youth,” Fernandez said. “The opening of this center is proof that when state, local and health system leaders work together, we can deliver meaningful change. I’m proud to celebrate this investment in our children’s futures and to see Montefiore Einstein continuing to lead the way in providing accessible, high-quality care for our community.”

“We are committed to increasing options for families that need access to intensive behavioral health services and more importantly, to providing top-notch care to all children who experience serious mental illness,” Governor Hochul said.

“Montefiore Einstein’s state-of-the-art Center for Children’s Mental Health represents the strong partnership we have with our community-based hospitals, and our ongoing commitment to providing the best possible care for our youth and support for their families.”

Kids and their families in the Bronx were often stalled in attempting to get the care they needed. They have been forced to wait in emergency departments for a psychiatric bed. Many even had to get care by travelling outside the borough and, in some cases, the state. CHAM will help reduce this burden upon its official opening on Monday, Dec. 15.

“The unveiling of a children and adolescent inpatient center in the Bronx will provide families with the care they need,” Heastie said.

“In the Bronx, we are fortunate to have Governor Kathy Hochul and Assemblyman Michael Benedetto fighting for our families and ensuring that common-sense measures are enacted while keeping the Bronx at the forefront. Thank you to the Montefiore Health Team and everyone involved in making this center a reality.”

“For too long, Bronx families have faced limited options when their children are facing mental health crises,” Benedetto said.

“This new inpatient center from Montefiore Einstein will change that reality by giving our young people a place to heal, recover and be supported by experts who understand their needs. I’m deeply thankful to Montefiore for its leadership and honored to have worked with Speaker Heastie and Governor Hochul to secure this project, which represents a major step forward in making youth mental health care more accessible and equitable.”