80-year-old Mildred Baker is running the NYC marathon, proving age is just a number

One 80-year-old woman is ready to take on the 26.2 miles of the TCS NYC Marathon that runs through all five boroughs. When the race commences on Nov. 1, Mildred Baker will be one of the over 60,000 participants in the world-famous race.

Baker first moved to New York in the 1970s for a job opportunity; she worked as an executive assistant at Frank E. Campbell Home until retirement. Since then, she’s been filling her time walking with the New York Road Runners (NYRR) and now, preparing for the NYC Marathon.

“After retirement, I knew I needed to stay active, so I found the NYRR Striders walking class for older adults,” Baker said. “Being around people closer to my age completely changed my life, gave me a wonderful community, and inspired me to challenge myself to start running.”

Though Baker had played basketball and volleyball, as well as track back in high school, joining NYRR was her chance to really run. While she always enjoyed walking before work, Baker never expected to run long distances, let alone the NYC Marathon.

The NYRR Striders, a free walking and fitness program for older adults, pushed Baker down her path to the marathon three years ago. She may not have known it at first, but the Striders she met and the physical work she put in would lead down the marathon road. The connections made here have transformed her life, pulling her out of her shell and forming lifelong friendships.

A typical outing starts with gentle, easy warm-ups, before going for a walk where everyone walks to their own pace. It’s a low-stress and simple way for older adults to stay active and healthy while finding a community of like-minded walkers.

“Before I joined, I used to stay to myself, didn’t talk much, but being around people my age changed everything. I found a wonderful support group,” Baker said.

But it’s not all just laughs and leisure. Following the walk, she and her fellow Striders have a chance to chat with the coaches about what official races they would like to participate in next. Soon after becoming a Strider back in 2023, Baker ran 13 NYRR races in the span of two years, including her first-ever half marathon at the 2025 United Airlines NYC Half. For the big NYC Marathon specifically, it would be a little different. Baker knew it would not be an easy feat to train and eventually run the 26.2-mile course.

As soon as she knew she was going to do the marathon, she began following a strict schedule. She used the 2:2:1 walking and running rule, where she does two minutes of brisk walking, two minutes of jogging, then one minute of normal walking.

Along with the physical components that come with getting ready for a marathon, Baker was focused on keeping her body strong, getting the rest she needed, but most importantly, having people who are the foundation to confront any obstacle thrown at her. She has a wealth of wonderful fans waiting to celebrate this monumental accomplishment with her at the end of the race. Baker’s biggest fans: her family, close friends and wonderful teammates will be giving their love and cheers. Baker says that is what will get her to the finish.

More than the fans celebrating with her, she is celebrating for herself. Though it will surely be difficult, when she crosses that finish line next Saturday, she anticipates she will be crying tears of joy and thanks God for giving her the strength to get across the finish line.

For Baker, running the NYC Marathon means showing the world age is just a number and that it’s never too late to start a new chapter.

“If there is something you really want to do in life, you can achieve it at 80 years old,” she said.