Man steals $500 from Laconia Avenue business

A suspect caught on surveillance camera stole $500 from a Bronx business on Aug. 9, 2021.
Photo courtesy NYPD

A man robbed a Bronx business at gunpoint and made off with $500.

According to the NYPD, on Aug. 9, at 8:36 p.m., a man entered Raw 68, at 3987 Laconia Ave., and pointed a firearm at the 23-year-old male clerk that was sitting behind the counter. The individual then reached over the counter and stole $500 from the register before fleeing the scene.

The individual is described as a dark-skinned male, approximately in his early 30’s, 6’0″ tall, 200 pounds; medium build and last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark shorts, white and black sneakers and a blue hat.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

