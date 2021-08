Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A man was found dead in Highbridge on Tuesday, police said.

According to the NYPD, on Aug. 24, at 2:19 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious man at 1419 Jesup Ave.

EMS responded and the individual, Marque McClain, 53, of the Bronx, was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing. The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.