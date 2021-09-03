22 year-old shot in Soundview

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 22-year-old was shot in the thigh in Soundview, according to the NYPD.

Police say that on Aug. 5, at 3:01 a.m., two men fired several shots at a group of people in front of 1686 Seward Ave. The shots struck a 22-year-old man in his left thigh. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital by private means.

The suspects are described as males who wore dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.