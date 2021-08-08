Motorcyclist dies in collision in Kingsbridge

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A collision in Kingsbridge last week left a driver injured and a motorcyclist dead.

On Aug. 5, at 11:15 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision near the corner of West 229 Street and Bailey Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a motorcyclist, Alam Gonzalez-Mosquea, 187 West Kingsbridge Road, lying on the roadway with head and body trauma.

EMS responded and transported him to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad revealed that Gonzalez-Mosquea, while operating a 2012 BMW motorcycle, was traveling northbound on Bailey Ave., and crossed over the double yellow line into the south bound lanes, continuing north bound to overtake another vehicle, when the motorcycle struck the passenger side of a 1996 Toyota Corolla, operated by a 31-year-old male, which was attempting to make a left hand turn from the right lane of south bound Bailey Ave., onto east bound West 229 St.

The driver of the Toyota remained on the scene and was also transported to Saint Barnabas Hospital, via EMS, with complaint of pain. He was taken into custody with charges pending.