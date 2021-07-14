Police & Fire

Man shot in head and carjacked by men on motorcycles

A man was carjacked and shot in the head early Wednesday morning by men on motorcycles.
A man was carjacked and shot in the head early Wednesday morning in the Bronx by two men on motorcycles.

According to the NYPD, around 12:10 a.m., a 45-year-old male was driving on the Hamilton Bridge and Major Deegan Expressway when he was approached by two  men on motorcycles who brandished guns and demanded his vehicle.

One man then fired multiple rounds at the victim, striking him in the head and face. The suspects then removed him from the car and fled southbound.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital and is now in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

