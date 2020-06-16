Police continue investigation into violent Pelham Bay carjacking

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

After four people were shot at a graduation party Friday night in Shoelace Park and a body was found burnt on Hutchinson River Parkway this morning, the violence continued yesterday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. on June 15, a man was carjacked at Zuelette and Crosby Avenues in Pelham Bay. Gus Iglesias, who lives on Crosby Avenue, told the Bronx Times he was home eating lunch when he heard a gunshot.

He ran outside and saw two men with a gun demand the keys to the victim’s car and then sped off with the vehicle. Iglesias immediately called 911 and an ambulance came.

The victim limped his way to S and D Deli at 1514 Crosby Ave., where his bloody shirt and blood remained on the ground.

While the assailants were not caught, Iglesias said that he was focused on the victim’s wellbeing.

“I was more concerned about him,” he said.

According to NYPD, no arrests have been made and the investigation into the case is ongoing.