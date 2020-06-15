Man found burned to death near I-95 in Co-op City

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A man was found burned to death on the Hutchinson River Parkway near the New England Thruway in Co-op City today.

While many details are still under investigation by the NYPD and FDNY, it was confirmed that the burning man was discovered by firefighters at about 12:19 a.m. while responding to a 911 call for a fire.

He was extinguished by FDNY personnel and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The road he was found on is a small, industrial strip that is home to an MTA bus depot with a post office nearby as well.

Police said that there was no car found near the victim, adding that additional information in regards to the man’s fatality is unclear at this time.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.