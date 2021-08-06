Man is assaulted and has scooter stolen

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A trio of men assaulted a man and stole his scooter last month in the Bronx.

Police say that on July 26, at 9:42 p.m., three men approached a 38-year-old man in front of 1572 East 174 St., and gotten into an argument. It quickly escalated and turned physical.

The three men then punched and kicked the victim and stole his scooter. They fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The individuals are described as dark-skinned males approximately 15-18 years of age.

