Man is assaulted and has scooter stolen

Posted on
One of the suspects who assaulted a man and stole his scooter on July 26, 2021.
Photos courtesy of NYPD
A trio of men assaulted a man and stole his scooter last month in the Bronx.
Police say that on July 26, at 9:42 p.m., three men approached a 38-year-old man in front of 1572 East 174 St., and gotten into an argument. It quickly escalated and turned physical.
The three men then punched and kicked the victim and stole his scooter. They fled the scene in an unknown direction.
One of three suspects wanted in connection with an assault.
The individuals are described as dark-skinned males approximately 15-18 years of age.
Three suspects are wanted for assaulting a 38-year-old man and a then stealing his scooter.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

