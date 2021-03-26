CM Cabrera teams up with Lime for a scooter demo

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On Tuesday, Councilman Fernando Cabrera hosted an e-scooter demo with micro-mobility company, Lime outside of his district office.

The lawmaker was joined by Lime’s Senior Director for Government Relations, Phil Jones, as they discussed Lime’s track record of support for communities that are underserved by public transit in New York City and beyond.

In 2018, Cabrera introduced legislation to bring e-scooters to the Bronx. Finally, after a three-year wait, those scooters are coming to the borough.

In February the city announced an e-scooter pilot program will be launched in the spring in the east Bronx.

The pilot program will focus on the communities including Eastchester, Co-Op City, Throggs Neck and Soundview. It will allow the DOT to see how e-scooter share programs work on city streets for the first time, and will require that companies participating in the initiative operate in alignment with the City’s Vision Zero and equity goals.

The pilot will run for a minimum of one year.

DOT will evaluate the e-scooter pilot on how well it provides equitable coverage across the entire pilot zone. It includes neighborhoods where more than 80% of the population are Black and Latino, and have more than 25,000 people living in NYCHA housing.