6 men arrested for 2020 car dealership shooting

Six men were charged with attempted murder last week for the September 2020 shooting at a car dealership on Boston Road where a father shielded his three kids from bullets.

On Sept. 21, 2020, police say at about 7:20 p.m. three men began shooting at another man inside a car dealership at 4077 Boston Road in Eastchester. The man then exchanged gunfire with the three men, and a 39-year-old bystander was struck in the right thigh while attempting to shield his three children who were sitting inside the dealership where they were seeking to purchase a vehicle.

The victim was rushed by EMS to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition. The children were unharmed by the gunfire.

While John Hasani, 22, 2794 Sexton Place, was charged March 5, 2021, with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, his six accomplices were busted on July 28.

Daijon Crawford, 21, 656 East 226 St., Tahari Pritchard, 20, 4325 Bruner Ave., Dorien Alexander, 20, 1404 Harrod Ave., Aaron Heredia, 21, 686 East 234 St., Akeyle Baker, 22, 4229 Hill Ave., and Zykeith Fearon, 21, 756 East 232 St., were all charged with attempted murder.