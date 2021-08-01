Police & Fire

Elderly couple robbed at home

The suspect who allegedly robbed an elderly couple on July 4, 2021.
Photo courtesy NYPD

An elderly couple in Concourse Village had their Fourth of July spoiled as a man forced his way into their home and robbed them.

According to the NYPD, on July 4, at 3:30 p.m., inside 1020 College Ave., a 74-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman were entering their apartment when an unknown man approached them from behind and forced his way into the apartment.

The assailant then pushed the elderly couple to the floor, took the man’s wallet and the woman’s purse along with $425 in cash and assorted cards.

He then fled the scene in an unknown direction.  Both of the victims did not sustain any injuries.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

