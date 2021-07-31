Police & Fire

Cell phone, wallet stolen on the 6 train

By
0
comments
Posted on
This man is suspected of stealing a phone and a wallet on the 6 train earlier this month.
Photo courtesy NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man who stole a phone and wallet on the 6 train earlier this month.

According to the NYPD, on July 11, at 12:40 a.m., inside of a northbound 6 train,  a commuter asked to borrow the cell phone of another rider.

When the victim produced his phone, the perp demanded that and his wallet. The individual then stole the phone and wallet and ran off the train at the 3 Avenue-138th Street station and fled to the street.

The individual is described as a male, Black, in his 20s, 6’0″; last seen wearing a gray sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

 

 

 

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC