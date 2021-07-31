Cell phone, wallet stolen on the 6 train

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a man who stole a phone and wallet on the 6 train earlier this month.

According to the NYPD, on July 11, at 12:40 a.m., inside of a northbound 6 train, a commuter asked to borrow the cell phone of another rider.

When the victim produced his phone, the perp demanded that and his wallet. The individual then stole the phone and wallet and ran off the train at the 3 Avenue-138th Street station and fled to the street.

The individual is described as a male, Black, in his 20s, 6’0″; last seen wearing a gray sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.