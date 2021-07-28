NYPD looking for 3 suspects in 2 train robbery

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The New York Police Department is looking for three unidentified suspects involved in a robbery that took place on a southbound 2 train near Southern Boulevard and East 174 Street on July 19.

According to the NYPD, at 12:45 a.m., three individuals approached a 22-year-old on the train flashing firearms and proceeding to take the victim’s cellphone and wallet.

The three suspects departed the train at the E.174 train station, however, the victim was not injured in the incident.