NYPD looking for 3 suspects in 2 train robbery

NYPD are looking for three suspects in a July 19, 2021, robbery that occurred on a southbound 2 train between Southern Boulevard and East 174 Street.
Photos courtesy NYPD
The New York Police Department is looking for three unidentified suspects involved in a robbery that took place on a southbound 2 train near Southern Boulevard and East 174 Street on July 19.
According to the NYPD, at 12:45 a.m., three individuals approached a 22-year-old on the train flashing firearms and proceeding to take the victim’s cellphone and wallet.
The three suspects departed the train at the E.174 train station, however, the victim was not injured in the incident.
The NYPD is looking for three suspects in a July 19 robbery that occurred on a southbound 2 train between Southern Boulevard and East 174 Street. Photo Courtesy NYPD
Police did not confirm if they believe this robbery is connected to the string of group robberies that have taken place citywide over the past month.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

