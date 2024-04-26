Bronx woman cuffed for killing young daughter: NYPD

A Bronx mother was arrested Thursday for the murder and torture of her six-year-old daughter dating back to last year, authorities said.

A Bronx mother was arrested Thursday for the murder and torture of her 6-year-old daughter dating back to last year, authorities said.

Lynija Eason Kumar was marched out of the 42nd Precinct on April 25 en route to her arraignment on charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter. She refused to respond to the allegations.

Police accuse Kumar of allegedly killing Jalayah Eason, who was found unconscious and responsive on May 26, 2023 inside a 12th floor apartment within the Forest Houses, located at 730 East 165th St.

The child showed signs of bruising to her wrists and torso — but cops say the true horror of her injuries would not be fully understood until later.

EMS rushed Eason to Lincoln Hospital where she was pronounced dead. At the time her mother, Lynija Eason Kumar, was charged with acting in a manner injuries to a child and was released on supervision, yet this would just be the start of an investigation that would lead to the girl’s alleged killer.

For nearly a year police worked with the medical examiner to discern the disturbing truth behind the young girl’s death.

According to sources with immediate knowledge of the discovery, detectives allege that Kumar regularly disciplined Eason by using ropes to string her up in closet and beat her as a grim of punishment.

During one of those sessions of alleged systematic abuse, law enforcement sources said, the tot passed out from being hoisted up for so long and suffocated.

Kumar allegedly laid her daughter on the ground in order to avert suspicion, though that effort ultimately did not fool investigators.

Police said Kumar has one prior arrest for grand larceny in 2016.

This story was originally published by affiliate AMNewYorkMetro.

