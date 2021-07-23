NYPD looking for suspects connected to citywide robbery pattern

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The New York City Police Department is seeking a group of men who have been connected to a total of 28 robberies citywide, including three in the Bronx that happened in late May.

In separate robberies that happened between May 24-25, a group of unidentified males armed with handguns and knives stole victims’ personal items in the West Fordham, Westchester Square and Pelham Garden sections of the Bronx.

On May 24, at 1:50 a.m., two males, one armed with a handgun, stole a 23-year-old male’s necklace and bracelet, which are valued at $4,000 and $8,500, respectively, on the corner of West Fordham Road and Landing Road. The unidentified males fled in a dark-color vehicle that was operated by another unidentified individual towards the Major Deegan Expressway.

A second May 24 robbery took place on 1373 Herschell Street at 8 p.m., when six unidentified males, one with a knife, surrounded a 37-year-old male who had exited his parked gray 2018 Toyota Camry. The suspects stole the keys to the car, which they used as the getaway vehicle, in addition to the man’s iPhone and wallet.

A third incident took place on May 25 just before 5 a.m., when four unidentified males, one with a handgun, approached a 34-year-old man in front of 2709 Young Ave.. The suspects took the man’s wallet, which contained ID and bank cards, and an LG cellphone before leaving in a black four-door sedan and a light-color SUV.

The victims were not injured in either incident, and police confirmed that no shots were not fired in any of the three robberies.

Other similar group robberies have taken place in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. The NYPD has classified the incidents as a “citywide robbery pattern.”

Reach Robbie Sequeira at rsequeira@schnepsmedia.com or (718) 260-4599. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter @bxtimes and Facebook @bxtimes.