Woman stabbed in chest on MTA bus: NYPD

The NYPD is searching for a man who stabbed a woman on an MTA bus on Wednesday.

According to the police, on Sept. 29, at 2:15 p.m., a commuter pushed a 42-year-old woman off the BX41 MTA bus, which was stopped at 2953 Webster Ave. When she confronted the man, he stabbed her in the chest.

The perp then walked off the bus and fled the scene on foot westbound on Bedford Park Boulevard. EMS transported her to St. Barnabas Hospital with a collapsed lung and she was listed as being in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a Black male with a beard; last seen wearing a black and purple baseball cap, a yellow hooded sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.