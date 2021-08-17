Man stabbed with a knife in Claremont Village

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 49-year-old man was stabbed in the head in Claremont Village earlier this month.

According to the NYPD, on Aug. 8, at 5 p.m., a man was was approached by an unidentified male in front of 540 Saint Paul’s Place. Suddenly, the man in an unprovoked attack, stabbed the victim in the head with a knife before fleeing the scene on foot southbound on Fulton Avenue.

The victim sustained a severe laceration to the head and was transported by EMS to St. Barnabas Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.