Two men stabbed while breaking up a fight in Parkchester

One individual is described as a Black male, approximately 16-19 years old, 5’5” and a small build. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a black baseball hat.
Individual No. 2 is described as a Black female, approximately 16-19 years of age, 5’5” and a small build. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black sweatpants, gray shoes and black baseball hat.
Individual No. 3 is described as a Black male, approximately 16-19 years of age, 5’10” and a slender build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and gray shoes.
Individual No. 4 is described as a Black male, approximately 14-16 years of age, 5’6” and a small build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.