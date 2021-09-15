Two men stabbed while breaking up a fight in Parkchester

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A group of people are wanted for the stabbing of two men in Parkchester last month.

According to the NYPD, on Aug. 31, at 9:10 p.m., a 39-year-old male and a 33-year-old male were stabbed by four unidentified individuals after they attempted to break up a fight in front of 1539 Westchester Ave.

The 39-year-old was slashed in the arm while the other victim was stabbed in the back. EMS transported the victims to local area hospitals in stable condition. The individuals fled the scene to parts unknown.