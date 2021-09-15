Police & Fire

Two men stabbed while breaking up a fight in Parkchester

According to the NYPD, two males were stabbed by four unidentified individuals after they attempted to break up a fight on Westchester Avenue.
A group of people are wanted for the stabbing of two men in Parkchester last month.
According to the NYPD, on Aug. 31, at 9:10 p.m., a 39-year-old male and a 33-year-old male were stabbed by four unidentified individuals after they attempted to break up a fight in front of 1539 Westchester Ave.
The 39-year-old was slashed in the arm while the other victim was stabbed in the back. EMS transported the victims to local area hospitals in stable condition. The individuals fled the scene to parts unknown.

One individual is described as a Black male, approximately 16-19 years old, 5’5” and a small build. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a black baseball hat.

Individual No. 2 is described as a Black female, approximately 16-19 years of age, 5’5” and a small build. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black sweatpants, gray shoes and black baseball hat.

Individual No. 3 is described as a Black male, approximately 16-19 years of age, 5’10” and a slender build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and gray shoes.

Individual No. 4 is described as a Black male, approximately 14-16 years of age, 5’6” and a small build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

