Permits filed for 4-story residential building in Parkchester

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 4-story residential building at 1848 Guerlain St. in the Parkchester neighborhood of the Bronx.

The proposed building would be 37 feet tall and yield 6,199 square feet of residential space across nine units. With an average unit scope of 688 square feet, these residences will most likely be rentals.

Additional features of the building would be a cellar and a rear yard spanning 40 feet in length.

The owner of the building applications is listed as Nush G. Sukaj of Nonstop Work LLC, while the architect of record is listed as being Badaly Engineering.

Located between Leland Avenue and Thieriot Avenue, the property is currently vacant. As a result, demolition permits will almost certainly not be needed. An estimated completion date for the proposed building’s construction has not yet been provided.