Senior citizen stabbed to death in Highbridge

A senior citizen was stabbed to death in Highbridge on Sept. 4, 2021.
Photo courtesy Getty Images

A senior citizen was stabbed to death in Highbridge, police said.

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 4, at 11 p.m., police responded to a call of an injured man in front of 1386 Ogden Ave. Upon arrival, officers found a 68-year-old male lying unconscious and unresponsive on the sidewalk.

EMS transported the victim to BronxCare Health System where after numerous layers of clothing were removed, it was discovered that he had two stab wounds to the rear of his left leg.  The victim was pronounced dead.  No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

