Senior citizen stabbed to death in Highbridge

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A senior citizen was stabbed to death in Highbridge, police said.

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 4, at 11 p.m., police responded to a call of an injured man in front of 1386 Ogden Ave. Upon arrival, officers found a 68-year-old male lying unconscious and unresponsive on the sidewalk.

EMS transported the victim to BronxCare Health System where after numerous layers of clothing were removed, it was discovered that he had two stab wounds to the rear of his left leg. The victim was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.