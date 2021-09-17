Man assaulted and stabbed on D train platform

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A man was attacked and stabbed at a train station in the Bronx on Sunday.

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 12, at 11:07 a.m., a 26-year-old man got into an argument with an unknown individual inside of the northbound D train. When the train entered the Kingsbridge Road station both men exited and the dispute escalated into a physical confrontation on the platform.

The individual then brandished a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest and abdomen. The assailant also attempted to steal the victim’s book bag. The individual fled the station topside to parts unknown. The victim was transported via EMS to Saint Barnabas Hospital in critical condition, but is currently listed in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5’4″ tall, last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a black t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.