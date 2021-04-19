Woman robs south Bronx Key Food, hits man who tried stopping her: cops

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are looking for a woman who allegedly robbed a south Bronx grocery store and hit the employee who tried stopping her last month.

It happened inside a Key Food at 256 E. 167th Street at about 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, that’s when the woman was seen by a 45-year-old worker removing items without paying, according to the NYPD.

He tried stopping her and she struck the man’s face using her first before fleeing to parts unknown.

Police released this footage of the suspect.

