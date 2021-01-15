Cops seek man who slapped MTA employee after smoking and urinating on Hunts Point Ave platform

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY EMILY DAVENPORT

Cops are looking for a suspect who couldn’t hold it in and slapped an MTA employee on New Year’s Eve in the Bronx.

According to police, at 10 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2020 the victim, an on-duty female MTA employee, was inside the Hunts Point Avenue subway station when she saw an unknown man smoking and urinating on the platform. She approached the man and asked him to stop.

Shortly afterward, the man slapped the victim in her face as he exited the turnstiles. The suspect then fled the station to parts unknown.

The victim suffered pain to her face and was transported by EMS to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD released a video and photos taken from the train station. The NYPD also released photos of the suspect taken from inside a bus.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

This story first appeared on our sister publication amny.com.