Armed robbers terrorize family for $20, video game console on White Plains Road

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for a group who robbed a family in the north Bronx at gunpoint earlier this month for little in return.

According to the NYPD, they knocked on the door of a first floor apartment at White Plains Road and E. 240th Street on Saturday, January 2 and forced their way inside as a 27-year-old man answered.

Once inside the apartment, the robbers showed a gun and told the man who answered the door along with a 26-year-old woman and 7-year-old boy to avert their eyes.

After horrifying the three, the robbers made off only with $20, a video game console, and a gold chain.

The individuals then fled on foot northbound on White Plains Road, police released this footage of suspects in the crime.

The family was not reported injured following the robbery, the NYPD stated.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.