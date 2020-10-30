Bronx man pleads guilty to manslaughter in shooting

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Bronx man plead guilty to first-degree manslaughter yesterday and will be sentenced to 15 years in prison. The sentence will run concurrently with a five-year sentence for gun possession in a separate case.

“The defendant shot more than a dozen bullets at a man during a dispute, killing him,” said District Attorney Darcel Clark. “He has been held accountable for this brazen shooting, and hopefully it sends the message that we will not tolerate gun violence ravaging our communities.”

The defendant, Daniel Rice, aka “Capone,” 43, is due to be sentenced on Jan. 13, 2021. According to the investigation, on Oct. 23, 2016, at about 2 a.m., the defendant, who uses a wheelchair, fired multiple shots at Kevin Thomas, 28, during a dispute in the Mott Haven Houses, striking the victim 13 times.

He fled the scene and was arrested on Jan. 20, 2017, in the Bronx. When detectives found him, he was in possession of a loaded Glock semi-automatic pistol unrelated to the fatal shooting

Rice waived his right to appeal. The sentence will run concurrently to a pending sentence of five years in prison and five years post-release supervision, which he received for pleading guilty on Oct. 7 to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.