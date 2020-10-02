Bronx District Attorney to hold virtual 5K to end domestic violence

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark announced that her office, along with the Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence, will hold a virtual Run/Walk/Roll to raise awareness and prevent domestic violence from Oct. 3-10.

“October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month,” Clark said. “We have held this community event the past two years, and although the COVID-19 pandemic prevents us from doing the 5K on the Grand Concourse together, you can still help focus attention on this issue whether you run in your neighborhood or on a treadmill, take a walk or roll in a park.”

Since the onset of the pandemic, Clark has organized and participated in several demonstrations in an effort to reduce and eventually eliminate gun violence in the borough. She has collaborated with such organizations as Save Our Sons and Sisters and Bronx Rises Against Gun Violence (B.R.A.G.)

“I remind all Bronx residents that our Domestic Violence Bureau holds accountable those who commit such crimes. We are currently prosecuting over 2,100 domestic violence misdemeanor cases and 300 felony domestic violence cases. All victims are contacted by advocates from the EVE program (Early Victim Engagement) post-arraignment, regardless of willingness to cooperate, and our Crime Victims’ Assistance Unit helps survivors deal with their trauma and refers them to the Family Justice Center for services. We have not stopped throughout the pandemic.”

Commissioner Cecile Noel of the Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence praised Clark for her office’s continued role to prosecute domestic violence offenders.

“We thank the Bronx District Attorney’s Office for this opportunity to help tell survivors they are not alone,” Noel said. “Survivors need us now more than ever in these extraordinary times. COVID-19 puts into sharp focus the vulnerabilities that many people in our city face every day, especially gender-based violence survivors; and it highlights the barriers and challenges that we know keep people from seeking help and finding safety. Our partnership with the Bronx District Attorney’s Office is vital to assisting survivors, and their event gives New Yorkers another way to show their support for survivors.”

Those wishing to participate in the 5K can register for free online and will subsequently be emailed their individual race bib. Participants can pick a time and place that works for them between Oct. 3-10 and run, walk or roll wearing purple, the color of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Participants can also record their finish time using fitness apps such as Strava or RunKeeper.

If you are a victim of domestic violence you can call the Office of the Bronx District Attorney’s Crime Victims Assistance Unit at 718-590-2115.