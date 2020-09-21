PHOTOS: Female elected officials, judges honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside of Bronx county building

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A legend of justice was honored for her life of groundbreaking service in the Bronx Monday afternoon.

Judges, elected officials, and ordinary citizens of the Bronx all packed Lou Gehrig Plaza outside of the Bronx county building to commemorate the life and achievements of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who lost a battle to pancreatic cancer on Friday, Sept. 18.

Monday’s ceremony was put together by the borough’s female political figures, many of whom shared what sort of influence Ginsburg had on their lives and careers in office.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said that RBG had inspired her to take up a career in the courts, specifically noting a pendant she was wearing in honor of the late justice.

Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson spoke to the adversity Ginsburg faced on her path to the supreme court, calling on the Bronx and elsewhere to continue the values that Ginsburg had fought for.

“Let the footprints that she created be a path and a gateway for young Black and brown Americans all across this country,” Gibson said, adding that there is obligation to stand up to injustice and inequality whenever it is seen.