DA Clark, NYPD and the Yankees to host gun bubyback to get firearms off the street

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark, the NYPD and the New York Yankees are hosting a gun buyback event Saturday.

It will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, located at 777 East 222nd St. and Barnes Avenue in Wakefield.

“With so many shootings happening, it’s important to do all we can to take guns off Bronx streets,” Clark said. “The police are recovering several guns a day out there, but we also need to get unlicensed firearms out of homes. Children can come upon them and be injured or even killed. Remember, if you are caught with an illegal gun, you face prison time. We hope to get as many guns as possible, but even one could save a life. I thank our partners for helping us with our goal of eradicating gun violence in the Bronx, and I am so grateful to the New York Yankees for donating iPads.”

People can turn in operable handguns or assault rifles and receive a $200 prepaid card and a free iPad from the Bronx DA’s Office and the New York Yankees. The iPad will be given to the first 150 participants, with a limit of one per person. People who turn in rifles, shotguns or air guns will receive a $25 prepaid card. Participants can turn in as many guns as they wish, but will only receive payment for up to three guns.

Only one iPad will be given per person, regardless of how many weapons they surrender. There have been 315 shooting incidents in the Bronx this year, wounding 377 people, a major jump from 2019, when there were 176 shootings that hurt 196 people. In the 47th Precinct, where St. Luke’s is located, 42 people have been wounded in 38 shootings, more than double the number of victims and incidents at this time last year.

“Every day, our NYPD officers work relentlessly to prevent gun violence and to keep illegal guns from victimizing New Yorkers,” said Commissioner Dermot Shea. “This gun buyback event being carried out with our partners in the Bronx district attorney’s office is a key part of our tireless efforts to work with those we serve to take guns off of our city streets.”