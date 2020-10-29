40-year-old Bronx man charged with beating 66-year-old mother to death

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Following the gruesome discovery of a Bronx woman who had allegedly died of head trauma in her home, police reported that it was her 40-year-old son who beat her to death.

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, Steven Castro was arrested in connection to 66-year-old Carmen Aponte’s death, which cops ruled a homicide. The New York Post reported that Aponte’s daughter found the woman’s body in her Seneca Avenue apartment around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said that Castro had hit his mother on the head with a “blunt object” and cite “jealousy” as his motive for killing Aponte. Emergency personnel pronounced the woman dead on the scene.

Castro was charged with one count each of murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon.