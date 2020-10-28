66-year-old woman found dead with head wound in her south Bronx apartment: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are investigating the death of a 66-year-old south Bronx woman who was found dead in her apartment with apparent head trauma early Wednesday morning.

The body of Carmen Aponte was discovered inside of her Seneca Avenue apartment by police at about 1:36 a.m., where she had been pronounced dead by responding EMS personnel.

No cause of death has been yet determined nor have the circumstances surrounding Aponte’s fatality.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.