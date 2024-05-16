‘A day they will always remember’: NFL stars head to Lehman College for annual youth football camp

On May 10, Saint Barnabas Health System — in conjunction with the NYPD Sports Unit, Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux and the New York City Board of Education — hosted its second annual “Youth Football Camp” at Lehman College.

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Middle school students from the Belmont neighborhood of the Bronx had the opportunity to practice football and learn about emotional, nutritional and physical wellness with members of the NYPD and a New York Giants star player.

On May 10, Saint Barnabas Health System (SBH) — in conjunction with the NYPD Sports Unit, Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux and the New York City Board of Education — hosted its second annual “Youth Football Camp” at Lehman College. The event, which also featured former New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enuwa and 75 students from P.S. 20, 45 and 118, was planned for Belmont Playground, but was forced inside due to inclement weather.

Christine Hughes, vice president and chief advancement officer at SBH, told the Bronx Times the event is entirely about the kids. For them to meet current and former professional football players and play football with the NYPD is a unique opportunity, she said.

Kids are also given a free meal and food to bring home.

“We want to shine a positive light on the Bronx and these kids and their families often get overlooked,” Hughes told the Bronx Times. “This is a day they will always remember.”

The NYPD Sports Unit participates in events with children throughout the year. Head of the unit, Det. Alex Sandoval, a Bronx resident, said being part of a program like this allows the youth to see cops as regular guys.

“It (the program) humanizes them and shows them we are people too,” Sandoval said. “A lot of these officers come from the same neighborhoods these kids come from.”

Enuwa, who now broadcasts games on jets.com, did a few events with SBH in the past and immediately jumped at the opportunity when they approached him about joining forces last year.

“It’s awesome that we give these kids an opportunity to stay active, meet players and have fun,” Enuwa said. “The Bronx has been disadvantaged for a long time, but the people of the Bronx deserve more.”