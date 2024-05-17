Man slashed in Belmont following dispute with passenger on BX15 bus: NYPD

Police from the 48th Precinct are searching for the crook who slashed a man after having engaged in a dispute while on board a BX15 bus in Belmont on April 27.

Police from the 48th Precinct are searching for the crook who slashed a man after having engaged in a dispute while on board a BX15 bus in Belmont last month.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, was on board the bus at approximately 7:50 p.m. on April 27 when he engaged in a dispute with another passenger. A police spokesperson could not provide details about what the dispute was about.

The two men got off the bus near East 183rd Street and 3rd Avenue, where the confrontation turned physical and the victim was slashed in the face, neck and arm, according to the NYPD. The crook then fled the scene on foot, heading westbound on East 182nd Street.

The victim sought medical attention at Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

The NYPD on May 17 released a surveillance photo of the suspect, who is approximately 6 feet tall with a dark complexion, heavy build and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black jacket, blue cargo pants and black boots, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ , on X (formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.