UPDATE: Young transgender woman found dead on sands Orchard Beach Monday morning: NYPD

A quiet, socially distant Orchard Beach on Wednesday, July 1.
Photo by Alex Mitchell
A 23-year-old woman was found dead in the sand of Orchard Beach Monday morning, police reported.
The body of Elijah C. Williams, who lived in upper Manhattan at 306 W. 139th Street was discovered by NYPD officers just after 6 a.m. this morning near the shore of the Long Island Sound.
Reports have claimed that that Williams was transgender woman.
Senator Alessandra Biaggi posted a message of condolences to her family in wake of Monday’s developments.

Williams’ cause of death has not yet been determined nor have the surrounding circumstances at this time.
