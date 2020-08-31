UPDATE: Young transgender woman found dead on sands Orchard Beach Monday morning: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 23-year-old woman was found dead in the sand of Orchard Beach Monday morning, police reported.

The body of Elijah C. Williams, who lived in upper Manhattan at 306 W. 139th Street was discovered by NYPD officers just after 6 a.m. this morning near the shore of the Long Island Sound.

Reports have claimed that that Williams was transgender woman.

Senator Alessandra Biaggi posted a message of condolences to her family in wake of Monday’s developments.

I extend my deepest condolences to Elijah’s family and loved ones in the wake of this terrible loss. This is an ongoing investigation and the cause of death has yet to be determined. May she rest in peace.https://t.co/IoiWrOs2dk — Alessandra Biaggi (@SenatorBiaggi) August 31, 2020

Williams’ cause of death has not yet been determined nor have the surrounding circumstances at this time.