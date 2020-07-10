Police & Fire

Silver alert issued for missing 80-year-old central Bronx man

Courtesy of NYPD

Police issued a silver alert for a senior citizen from the Bronx who went missing after leaving his home yesterday afternoon.

The 80-year-old Fredrick Lepore was last seen leaving his apartment at 2102 Bronx Park East at about 1:30 p.m on Thursday, the NYPD reported.

He is described by authorities as being approximately 5 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds, having a thin build, brown eyes, and light complexion, with short grey hair.

Lepore was last seen wearing a black and white stripe shirt, grey shoes and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are kept confidential.

