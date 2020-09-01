Thieving duo robs two at gunpoint in a south Bronx store and locks them in the bathroom: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Emily Davenport

Cops are looking for a pair of crooks who robbed two people inside a tech shop in the Bronx last week and left them locked inside the lavatory.

According to police, at 5:50 p.m. on Aug. 27, an unknown man and woman approached an Abmnus Store, located at 2660 Park Ave. in the South Bronx.

When a 42-year-old man unlocked the front door and let the pair in, the unknown man pulled out a firearm and forced the 42-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy into the bathroom at the store.

The suspect forcibly took the 42-year-old man’s cellphone and wallet, as well as the 12-year-old’s cellphone, before locking the two in the bathroom. The suspects then fled the location in a black Dodge Charger. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

On Aug. 31, the NYPD released photos and videos of the suspects taken from nearby surveillance footage:

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the male and female suspects can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.