Cops searching for teen who shot and wounded two in the south Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the suspect in an October shooting in the south Bronx, which left two teens in the hospital.

On Thursday, Oct. 22 just before 7 p.m., two 18-year-old men were standing in front of a Westchester Avenue building when they reportedly got into an argument with an unidentified man.

Police in the 40th Precinct reported that the armed suspect allegedly fired multiple shots from a silver gun, striking one victim in the chest and the other in the back. The suspect then fled on foot toward the St Mary’s Houses.

EMS personnel transported the victims to Lincoln Hospital, where they were in stable condition.

The suspect is described at dark-skinned man who is approximately 16 to 18 years old with a medium build and black hair. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.