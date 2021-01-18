Police cuff Bronx man for trying to rape woman in Fordham Manor building

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police have arrested a man who allegedly tried raping a woman inside of a west Bronx apartment building, the NYPD announced Monday morning.

Fausto Perez, a 33-year-old man of 1525 Nelson Avenue was arrested on attempted rape charges for chasing a 33-year-old woman up a stairwell of the building in efforts to sexually assault her, according to the NYPD.

Police also reported that at 7 p.m. on Jan. 8 the 33-year-old woman was walking up the stairwell of her building, located in the vicinity of Grand Concourse and Valentine Avenue, when an unknown man grabbed her from behind and attempted to rape her. As the man tried to unzip her pants, the victim bit his right hand.

The suspect then fled the scene to parts unknown. The victim was not injured but was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx for evaluation.

The NYPD released a video of the suspect taken from inside the apartment building:

The NYPD also released photos of the suspect taken from a subway station.