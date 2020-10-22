60-year-old violently robbed in south Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for a man who attacked and held up a 60-year-old on Southern Boulevard last month, robbing him of his money and possessions.

The assault, which was recently publicized by authorities, happened outside of a Southern Boulevard building at about 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2. That’s when NYPD sources said the man was being followed while walking home.

That unidentified assailant then allegedly punched the man in his stomach, and then stole $200 and two gold chains from the victim’s neck before fleeing into an unknown location.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.