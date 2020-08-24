NYC SHOOTINGS: 25-year-old Bronx woman killed, Brooklyn cabbie seriously wounded

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Todd Maisel

A Bronx woman was shot dead and two others were wounded in shootings in Brooklyn and Manhattan on Friday night into Saturday, police reported.

The deadly shooting happened at about 5:21 a.m. on Aug. 22 in front of 335 East 152nd St. in the Melrose section of the Bronx. That’s where a 25-year-old woman was found shot in the head.

Officers from the 40th Precinct discovered the victim while responding to a 911 call about a reported assault. EMS units pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police did not reveal the circumstances behind this shooting, pending further investigation.

The Bronx murder was preceded by two other shootings citywide Friday night into Saturday.

At about 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 21, a 30-year-old male Uber driver was shot and wounded in front of 2317 Mermaid Ave. in Coney Island.

According to law enforcement sources, a passenger apparently shot the driver, then fled on a bicycle from the scene. The victim was hospitalized in serious condition.

About 2 1/2 hours later, a 28-year-old woman was shot in both legs while walking along West 120th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard in Harlem in an apparent drive-by shooting.

Police sources said the shooter opened fire on the victim and others in a crowd from inside a dark-colored sedan that fled the scene.

Officers from the 28th Precinct responded to the incident. Paramedics brought the victim to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

Photos of shooting suspect

Meanwhile, the NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspects involved in a Harlem shooting last week.