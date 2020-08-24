NYC SHOOTINGS: 25-year-old Bronx woman killed, Brooklyn cabbie seriously wounded

By Todd Maisel
A Bronx woman was shot dead and two others were wounded in shootings in Brooklyn and Manhattan on Friday night into Saturday, police reported.
The deadly shooting happened at about 5:21 a.m. on Aug. 22 in front of 335 East 152nd St. in the Melrose section of the Bronx. That’s where a 25-year-old woman was found shot in the head.
Officers from the 40th Precinct discovered the victim while responding to a 911 call about a reported assault. EMS units pronounced her dead at the scene.
Police did not reveal the circumstances behind this shooting, pending further investigation.
The Bronx murder was preceded by two other shootings citywide Friday night into Saturday.
At about 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 21, a 30-year-old male Uber driver was shot and wounded in front of 2317 Mermaid Ave. in Coney Island.
According to law enforcement sources, a passenger apparently shot the driver, then fled on a bicycle from the scene. The victim was hospitalized in serious condition.
About 2 1/2 hours later, a 28-year-old woman was shot in both legs while walking along West 120th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard in Harlem in an apparent drive-by shooting.
Police sources said the shooter opened fire on the victim and others in a crowd from inside a dark-colored sedan that fled the scene.
Officers from the 28th Precinct responded to the incident. Paramedics brought the victim to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.
Photos of shooting suspect
At 3 a.m. on Aug. 9, in the vicinity of Amsterdam Avenue and West 125th Street, an unidentified man displayed a firearm and began firing toward a crowd striking two male victims.
A 24-year old male victim was struck in the foot and was transported by EMS to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital. A second victim, a 23-year old male, who was also transported to St. Luke’s by private means was struck in the shoulder. The shooter fled in an unknown direction.
The individual being sought for questioning is described as a male, 20-30 years in age.
Photos of the individual was taken from the vicinity of the incident location, during the incident.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident or any of the other shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.