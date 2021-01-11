Creep attacks and attempts to rape woman in stairwell of west Bronx building

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Robert Pozarycki

Detectives in the Bronx are on the hunt for an alleged creep who tried to rape a woman inside an apartment building.

Cops said the attack happened at about 7 p.m. on Jan. 8 in the Fordham Manor section of the Bronx, within the confines of the 52nd Precinct. Police did not disclose the exact location of the apartment building.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect accosted the 33-year-old woman from behind as she walked up a stairwell. He grabbed hold of her and attempted to rape her.

Police sources said the victim did not know her attacker.

As he attempted to unzip his pants, cops said, the woman bit his right hand. That prompted the creep to run out of the building in an unknown location.

The victim was not injured, but evaluated as a precaution at North Central Bronx Hospital.

On Jan. 11, the NYPD released video footage showing the suspect after the attack taken by a security camera within the location.

Police describe him as a man in his 20s with a light complexion and a thin build, who wore a black winter hat, a black jacket, black pants with a white stripe on the side, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.