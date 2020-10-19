Cops searching for trio behind armed Bronx deli robberies

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for three men who robbed two delis at gunpoint in both the south and west Bronx earlier this month.

The first incident happened when the men held a clerk at gunpoint inside of a deli at 772 E. 161st Street in the 40th Precinct at about 4:05 p.m. on Oct. 1.

One of the perps went behind the register while the employee was being held up and stole $1,200 then, according to the NYPD.

The second armed robbery happened a week later inside another deli at 2366 Jerome Ave. in the 46th Precinct at about 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 7.

Again, cops said the three held up the deli worker with a gun, this time stealing $200 from the store before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Law enforcement sources reported no injuries in connection to these crimes.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are kept confidential.