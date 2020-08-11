NYC Shootings: Four more take bullets in the Bronx and Brooklyn

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Todd Maisel

Four more people were wounded overnight in three separate shootings in the Bronx and Brooklyn, police officials said — adding more pain to the troubling summertime spike in gun violence citywide.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, but the shootings happened after a weekend of violence in which six people were shot to death, and 30 others were wounded, in separate incidents. That included the shocking murder of a 53-year-old father of two children who was hit by a stray bullet while playing handball at Brooklyn’s Lincoln Terrace Park.

Here’s the rundown of shootings between Aug. 10-11:

Aug. 10, 11:30 p.m. – Two people were shot in front of 816 East 179th St. in Crotona, Bronx. Officers from the 48th Precinct said the pair were hit while standing with a group when a man began firing at them for no apparent reason.



The victims, a 16-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man, each took bullets to their right legs. Both were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

Aug. 11, 1 a.m. – A 50-year-old man was shot once in the left shoulder after a violence dispute in front of 272 Wyckoff St. in Boerum Hill’s Gowanus Houses, a NYCHA development. Officers from the 78th Precinct said the victim was taken to Methodist Hospital in stable condition. The suspect, not identified, escaped in a white SUV.

Aug. 11, 1:30 a.m. – A 16-year-old girl was shot once in the buttocks after a dispute in front of 1330 Intervale Ave. in Morrisania, Bronx. Members of the 42nd Precinct said the woman suffered a graze wound and was treated and released from Lincoln Hospital.

Man sought in multiple Bronx shooting

In another case, police released photos and video of a man being sought for an Aug. 3 shooting at St. Ann’s Avenue and East 147th Street at St. Mary’s Park in Mott Haven, Bronx, that left four people injured.

Investigators from the 40th Precinct are seeking a suspect described as a dark-skinned male; last seen wearing a white tank top, gray shorts and black sneakers. He’s shown in the video below.

Anyone with information regarding this and any other shooting listed here is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.