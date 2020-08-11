Creep wanted to grabbing 54-year-old woman in south Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for a man who forcibly grabbed a woman’s backside while in elevator in the south Bronx.

The man grabbed the 54-year-old victim in a building at the cross of Tinton Avenue and E. 152nd Street at about 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, according to the NYPD.

Police released this video and photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.