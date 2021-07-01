Woman found dead with bag tied around her head in the Bronx: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating the death of a woman who was found in the Bronx with a bag tied around her head.
According to police, at 7:30 a.m. on July 1 officers responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious person at 355 Exterior St. Upon their arrival, officers found an unconscious and unresponsive woman at the scene with a bag tied around her head.
EMS rushed to the location and declared the victim dead at the scene. The victim’s name is being withheld pending proper family notification.
A spokesperson for the NYPD stated that while the victim had no other obvious signs of trauma, the victim’s body may have been at the location for a while. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.
