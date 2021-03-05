Crime

Dog gone: Crooks steal canine portrait atop Throggs Neck bar

It’s been a ruff stretch of days for one Throggs Neck bar.

A hand painted fixture of a dog hanging atop Alfie’s Place at 3037 E. 177th Street was stolen in late February, police recently reported.

According to the NYPD, two men hoisted a ladder and removed the canine portrait depicting a pup enjoying a lick of Jameson whiskey from Alfie’s “without permission or authority to do so” at about 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 20.

Police released this footage of the dog-gone heist.

 

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

