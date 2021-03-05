Dog gone: Crooks steal canine portrait atop Throggs Neck bar

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

It’s been a ruff stretch of days for one Throggs Neck bar.

A hand painted fixture of a dog hanging atop Alfie’s Place at 3037 E. 177th Street was stolen in late February, police recently reported.

According to the NYPD, two men hoisted a ladder and removed the canine portrait depicting a pup enjoying a lick of Jameson whiskey from Alfie’s “without permission or authority to do so” at about 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 20.

Police released this footage of the dog-gone heist.

