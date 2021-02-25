Edenwald home invaders tortured victim with hot iron to steal cash

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are investigating a horrific home invasion in the Bronx in which armed robbers tortured one of their victims with a hot iron in their pursuit of cash.

Law enforcement sources said the invaders posed as plumbers to get inside an apartment in the vicinity of East 227th Street and Barnes Avenue in Edenwald at about 3 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Once inside the home, police reported, the two men confronted the victims, a 28-year-old man and a 35-year-old man, and displayed a firearm. The crooks proceeded to tie up both victims and demand cash.

Law enforcement sources said that began an all-night ordeal for the victims, as the home invaders remained at the location through the evening, assaulting the victims at will.

At one point, detectives reported, the home invaders tortured the 28-year-old male victim with a hot clothing iron, burning his back.

Cops said the 28-year-old man managed to free himself at about 6:41 a.m. Tuesday morning, after the two suspects fell asleep. The victim then ran out of the home and notified police of the incident.

But when officers from the 47th Precinct arrived at the home shortly thereafter, law enforcement sources said, the two crooks were gone — as was the 35-year-old male victim.

Paramedics brought the 28-year-old man to Montefiore Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, including the burns on his back as well as a head wound.

During the investigation, police determined that $2,000 in cash and a cellphone had been stolen from the apartment.

On Thursday morning, the NYPD released a security camera image of the home invaders taken from the crime scene.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.