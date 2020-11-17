NYC SHOOTINGS: Six shot, including several innocent Bronx bystanders, in continued citywide gun violence

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Todd Maisel

Six people were shot citywide including a 37-year-old woman left in critical condition in Staten Island, police said.

The shootings come after a one-day hiatus as bad weather kept most people off the streets Sunday night.

The first shooting of the day occurred at 3:30 p.m. on the busy Grand Concourse and East 170th Street in Mt. Eden, the Bronx, when an unidentified man began firing on the crowded street, hitting a 22-year-old man in the stomach and shoulder, sending him tumbling down a subway stairway. Two others, a 23-year-old man walking south on the Concourse was hit in the arm, right and left legs and a 16-year-old exiting a gym was struck in the left leg.

Police from the 44th Precinct found the three injured young men wounded and the 23-year-0ld was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition. The 16 and 22-year-old were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition – though the older of the two was in surgery last night to remove the bullet from his stomach.

The 22-year-old was said to have an extensive arrest history and may have been the target of the gunman. Police from the 44th Precinct say they believe the other two victims were hit in the crossfire.

In the same area of the Bronx at 6:15 p.m., a 24-year-old man walking on Carrol Street and East 166th Street was struck in the ankle by a bullet fired by several young men at firing a gun.

Police from the 44th Precinct rushed to the scene after a ShotSpotter activation, but the victim had already gone to Lincoln Hospital on his own. Detectives say the victim told them he heard shots and felt pain and didn’t see who fired the shots.

Only 20 minutes earlier, police from the 44th Precinct responded to shots fired on East 165th Street, a block away, but did not find the shooters.

At 8:30 p.m., two groups engaged in a gun battle on East 169th Street and Marcy Place leaving nearly 20 spent rounds scattered on the street and several vehicles with broken windows from stray bullets.

Nearby, several men engaged in a gun battle at 1640 Fulton Avenue near Claremont Park, but nobody was reported hit in that shooting. Residents were shaken up by this incident that also had several car windows struck by bullets. Police from the 42nd Precinct were investigating, though cops from the neighboring 44th Precinct joined the search.

In Staten Island, a 37-year-old woman standing in the lobby of 255 Park Hill Avenue in the Park Hill section of the borough was shot in the head after a dark color Mercedes Benz SUV drove by and sprayed the building with gunfire. Police from the 120th Precinct found the woman, a visitor to the building, seriously wounded and she was rushed to Staten Island University Medical Center where she was said to be “hanging onto life.”

The building was also struck by bullets, several apartments in the complex had broken windows and was several vehicles as a result of the shooting.

Commissioner Dermot Shea mentioned this shooting in his interview with NY1 calling on the community to help with information on this case being investigated by detectives from the 120th Precinct.

Only two hours earlier, police were investigating multiple shots being fired on Forest Avenue, not far from this latest shooting. Nobody was reported hit in that gunfire.

Finally, at 8:30 p.m., a 33-year-old man was shot in the cheek as he sitting in his Dodge Charger at the corner of Carroll Street and Ford Street in the Seneca Village Luxury Apartment in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Police from the 73rd Precinct say a man in a grey sedan fired shots, hitting the man.

He was taken to Kings County Hospital where he was expected to survive his wound.

Several car windows were also blown out in the incident. Police closed the two streets as they collected evidence from the apparent drive-by shooting.