Three victims die and one injured in violent shootings in the Bronx over the weekend

Four shootings, three of them fatal, happened in the Bronx this past weekend, which were part of a citywide trend of violence across the five boroughs.

On Sunday, July 5 around 5:50 p.m., police responded to a call about a male who was shot on East 170th Street in the 44th Precinct. When they arrived, they found 29-year-old Brooklyn resident Anthony Robinson, with one gunshot would to his chest.

Emergency personnel transported Robinson to BronxCare Health System, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have made no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

That same day just past 8 p.m., police in the 44th Precinct responded to another call about three people who were shot on East 171st Street.

When cops arrived on the scene, they found three male victims who had allegedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The first victim was a 22-year-old man, who was shot multiple times and transported to BronxCare Health System, where he was later pronounced dead.

The second victim was a 27-year-old man who was shot in the neck and also transported to BronxCare Health System, where he too was pronounced dead.

A third victim, a 29-year-old man was shot in the arm and transported to Lincoln Hospital. According to police, the victim remains in stable condition.

There have been no arrests made and the investigation into the case is ongoing. The identity of the three victims is being withheld pending family notifications.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.